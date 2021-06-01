Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $165,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

