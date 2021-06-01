Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.