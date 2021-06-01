Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Sulzer alerts:

SULZF opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $77.40 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.