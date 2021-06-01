SUN Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $28.36 or 0.00078268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $144.19 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,084 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.