Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sundance Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $5.48 billion -$670.13 million -2.81

Sundance Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -145.25% -18.94% -2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2024 10196 14402 470 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Sundance Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy rivals beat Sundance Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

