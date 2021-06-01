Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $80.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

RUN stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 5,238,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

