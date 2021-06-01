Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

