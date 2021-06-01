SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.