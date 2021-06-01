Swipe Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $192.35 million and $170.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.94 or 0.01022276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.53 or 0.09884186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091612 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

