Swiss National Bank Acquires 67,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in B2Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,400,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

