Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Exelixis worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

