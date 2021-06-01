Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of STORE Capital worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

STOR opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.