SYNC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $28,920.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,201,905 coins and its circulating supply is 114,774,252 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

