Systematic Financial Management LP Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

NYSE DECK opened at $335.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $353.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

