Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 12,269 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.6% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,965 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

