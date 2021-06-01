Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,811 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

