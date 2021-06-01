Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.