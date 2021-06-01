Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Liposome (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.