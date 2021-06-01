Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.61. 52,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

