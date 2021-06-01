TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.93

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 1580554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.