Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

