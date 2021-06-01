Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.07

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 15677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

