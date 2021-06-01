Telsey Advisory Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.17.

COST stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

