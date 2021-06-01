Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

