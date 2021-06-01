Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.