Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several brokerages have commented on TEV. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TEV stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.71 million and a PE ratio of -611.11.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

