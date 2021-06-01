Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $625.53. The company had a trading volume of 259,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.84 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $662.63 and its 200 day moving average is $686.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

