Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff Sells 976 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TCBI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. 552,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,464. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.