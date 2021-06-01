Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.