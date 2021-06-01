TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

