The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 883,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.