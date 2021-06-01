The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners grew its position in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

