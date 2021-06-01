The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.06

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

