The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

TSE:BNS opened at C$81.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$81.65.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.