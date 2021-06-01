The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$91.00 price target on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.28.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,072. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.08.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

