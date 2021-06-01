The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in The Clorox by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Clorox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.