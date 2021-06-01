The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 189,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,337,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

