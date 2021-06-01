The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.
NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NAPA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
