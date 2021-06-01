The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.