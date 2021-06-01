The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.22. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,105 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
