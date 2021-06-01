The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.22. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,105 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

