The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 55.8% in May

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

