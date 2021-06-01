The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 188,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.