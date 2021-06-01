The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

Shares of GS opened at $372.02 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.19 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

