The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,554 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 179,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $536.62 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

