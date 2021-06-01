The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

