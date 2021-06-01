The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

