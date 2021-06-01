The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $133.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

