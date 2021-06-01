The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

LEA opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.14. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

