The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

