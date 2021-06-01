The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

