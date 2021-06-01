The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,166 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 25,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

